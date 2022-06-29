Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 800

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CCL stock traded up GBX 19.40 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 780.80 ($9.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,548. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of GBX 641 ($7.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,797 ($22.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.39. The company has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,014.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,244.61.

In other news, insider John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($16.76), for a total value of £96,275.68 ($118,115.18).

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

