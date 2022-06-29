Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 2,780 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,980 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 5.8% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.