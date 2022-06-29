Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

CAH opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 392.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 461,040 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

