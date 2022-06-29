Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

