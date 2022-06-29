Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

CPRI stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capri by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.