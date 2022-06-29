Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

Capri stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. 54,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,808. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Capri by 57.2% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

