Capita’s (CPI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 27.32 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £460.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.20.

In other Capita news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £120,175.44 ($147,436.44).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

