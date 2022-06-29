Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

CPB stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 35,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

