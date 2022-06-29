Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.93. 1,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,917,000.

