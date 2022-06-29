Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) by 334.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,447,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273,592 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $211,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the period.

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

