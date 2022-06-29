Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $141.36

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.36 and last traded at $142.43, with a volume of 14500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $1,283,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

