Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 55311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$53.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

