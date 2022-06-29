BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
BRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,501. The company has a market cap of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.31.
In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
