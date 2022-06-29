BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

BRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,501. The company has a market cap of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

