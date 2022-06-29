Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 21,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,449,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $911.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
