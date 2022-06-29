Brokers Issue Forecasts for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report issued on Friday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

FUL stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

