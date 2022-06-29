Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $76.21

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.21.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,223,207.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,968,146 shares in the company, valued at $958,408,122.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,187,836 shares of company stock worth $66,785,371 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.