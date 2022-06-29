Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT at $53.25

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital cut their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
SHOO stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.56.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.
Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.
