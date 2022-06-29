Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT at $33.50

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

CWYUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

