Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target at $30.77

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

LUNMF stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

