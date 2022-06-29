Brokerages Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) PT at GBX 1,006.25

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.25 ($12.35).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JDW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.73) price objective on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 656.90 ($8.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £845.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 722.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.77. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 654.50 ($8.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,281 ($15.72).

In related news, insider John Hutson bought 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,487.42). Insiders acquired 1,212 shares of company stock worth $884,104 over the last quarter.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

