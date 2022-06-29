Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) PT at $6.30

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 216,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 306,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 100,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.08 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.