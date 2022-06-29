Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $173.27

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.27.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
