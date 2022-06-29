Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.80

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 6076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.
Separately, TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.
About Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
