BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 33,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,640,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

