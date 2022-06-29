Bragg Gaming Group’s (BRAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Eight Capital

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company.

BRAG traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$15.78. The company has a market cap of C$124.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

