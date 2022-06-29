Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $51.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,435. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

