Boosh Plant-Based Brands (OTC:VGGIF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (OTC:VGGIF – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Company Profile (OTC:VGGIF)

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc produces and sells plant-based frozen and refrigerated meals. Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc was formerly known as Boosh Food Inc and changed its name to Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc in January 2021. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

