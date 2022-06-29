BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (BOOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $77,217.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,027.11 or 1.00005861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,991,741 coins and its circulating supply is 777,961,009 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.