Bonk (BONK) Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

