Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given New SEK 370 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 380 to SEK 370 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.67.

BDNNY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. 16,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.08. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

