Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 96.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $809,303.25 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

