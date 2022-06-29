BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
