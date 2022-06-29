Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 2,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,344. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $884.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Blucora by 436.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Blucora by 100.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 77.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

