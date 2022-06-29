Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $28.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

BLMN stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,312 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

