Blocery 24-Hour Volume Tops $95,607.00 (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Blocery has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $95,607.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,183,330 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

