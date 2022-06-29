BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.