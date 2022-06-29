BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 33,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. 93,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,837,423. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

