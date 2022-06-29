BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 26,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

