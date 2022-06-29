BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $70,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.19. 4,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,550. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.01. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

