BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.16. 10,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

