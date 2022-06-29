BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.