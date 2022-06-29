BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.22. 4,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,587. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

