BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 0.1%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 432.34 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 438.50 ($5.38). Approximately 76,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 160,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.39).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £448.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,827.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust news, insider Peter Baxter acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($32,462.27).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

