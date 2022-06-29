BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.0701

BitCore (BTX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $133,851.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.44 or 0.05535656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00260308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00603735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00075385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00530293 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

