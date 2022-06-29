Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.86 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00288804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00079323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

