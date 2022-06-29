Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars.

