bitCNY Market Capitalization Hits $4.24 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,915.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.86 or 0.19906275 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00184341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015798 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

