Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Up 0.7%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 263,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 181,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $324.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $407,578.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,365,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,336,421.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

