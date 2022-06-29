Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Trimmed by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $202.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.88. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $372.11.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

