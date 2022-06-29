BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.84. 87,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,521,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

